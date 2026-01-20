Azerbaijan augments petroleum coke output in 2025
In 2025, Azerbaijan saw significant growth in its petroleum industry. The country's production of petroleum coke increased substantially compared to the previous year. Alongside this, overall manufacturing in the petroleum products sector experienced a notable rise, driven by gains in several key product categories.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy