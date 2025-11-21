Azerbaijan, Moldova set to begin exchange of confidential information

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21.​ Azerbaijan and Moldova will carry out the exchange and mutual protection of classified information, Trend reports.

The matter was addressed during an online meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament’s Committee on Defense, Security, and Anti-Corruption.

During the session, the draft law titled "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Moldova on the Exchange and Mutual Protection of Classified Information" was thoroughly examined and subsequently recommended for consideration at the plenary session.