Pakistan backs Azerbaijan’s initiative to establish Excellence Center in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Pakistan
supports the initiative to establish the Center of Excellence in
Baku, Head of Pakistan TV Adil Shahzeb said at a panel session on
“Strategic communication and crisis management” within the D-8
Media Forum, Trend
reports.
He emphasized that, in the current context, the reach and
influence of social networks cannot be overlooked.
"Pakistan and Azerbaijan share numerous common values. Under
Azerbaijan’s dynamic leadership, a Center of Excellence for the D-8
organization will be established in Baku. Virtual engagement in the
media sphere is of paramount importance. The impact of social
networks is vast, with misinformation spreading at least ten times
faster than verified news, and 'fake' information increasingly
being used as a weapon.
In today’s rapidly evolving information landscape, it is crucial
to develop a systematic public communication strategy. In this
regard, sharing experiences among member countries and creating
joint methodological frameworks holds significant value.
The establishment of the Center of Excellence in Baku will be
pivotal in addressing and formulating solutions to emerging global
challenges. In the age of hybrid warfare, such centers and
collaborative efforts are essential," he added.
