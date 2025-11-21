Pakistan backs Azerbaijan’s initiative to establish Excellence Center in Baku

He emphasized that, in the current context, the reach and influence of social networks cannot be overlooked.

"Pakistan and Azerbaijan share numerous common values. Under Azerbaijan’s dynamic leadership, a Center of Excellence for the D-8 organization will be established in Baku. Virtual engagement in the media sphere is of paramount importance. The impact of social networks is vast, with misinformation spreading at least ten times faster than verified news, and 'fake' information increasingly being used as a weapon.

In today’s rapidly evolving information landscape, it is crucial to develop a systematic public communication strategy. In this regard, sharing experiences among member countries and creating joint methodological frameworks holds significant value.

The establishment of the Center of Excellence in Baku will be pivotal in addressing and formulating solutions to emerging global challenges. In the age of hybrid warfare, such centers and collaborative efforts are essential," he added.

