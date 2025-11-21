Azerbaijan ratifies agreement on cooperation in security with Vietnam

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. The Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Security between the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Public Security of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam has been approved, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed the relevant decree in this regard.

The decree reads:

To approve the Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Security between the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Public Security of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, signed in Hanoi on October 26, 2025.

Upon the entry into force of the Agreement, the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan has to ensure the implementation of its provisions.

The State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan has to notify the Socialist Republic of Vietnam of the completion of the internal procedures necessary for the entry into force of the Agreement.