ITU Regional Acceleration Center opens in Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21.​ The Regional Acceleration Center of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) has opened in Azerbaijan's Baku, Trend reports.

Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev announced the opening in a post on his official X page.

He noted his participation in the inauguration of the ITU Regional Acceleration Center in Baku.

“It is exciting that Azerbaijan has become the first country in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) to host this Center. Its mission is to unite startups, businesses, government bodies, and educational institutions across the region, boosting innovation and entrepreneurial potential, fostering collaboration within the ecosystem, and driving the pace of digital transformation throughout the region,” the post reads.

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) is a specialized agency of the United Nations dedicated to the development and regulation of information and communication technologies (ICTs). Its primary functions encompass the allocation of worldwide radio spectrum and satellite orbits, the development of technical standards to facilitate seamless global connectivity, and efforts to enhance access to ICTs for underserved communities.

