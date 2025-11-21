Kazakhstan and Armenia plan to boost mutual trade volumes

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 21. Kazakhstan and Armenia will take concrete measures to increase mutual trade volumes and expand the range of products exchanged, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told the media following talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Astana, Trend reports via the Kazakh president’s press service.

“We have reached an agreement to take specific actions to increase mutual trade volumes and expand the product range. To boost trade, Kazakhstan is ready to offer Armenian markets goods worth a total of $350 million,” Tokayev said.

He also expressed Kazakhstan's readiness to support Armenia's export potential and underscored the need to get the ball rolling on investment projects.

“We have agreed to take practical steps to strengthen business ties. The newly established Business Council Kazakhstan-Armenia is designed to bring together business representatives from both countries and help implement mutually beneficial projects,” Tokayev added.

The president noted that an important topic of discussion was the expansion of partnership in sectors such as industry, transport and logistics, energy, agriculture, digitalization, construction, and other areas.

Following the talks, Kazakhstan and Armenia took their relationship up a notch, sealing the deal with a joint statement that laid the groundwork for a strategic partnership between the two nations. The countries also signed a series of intergovernmental and interagency agreements aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation in diplomacy, trade, technology, culture, and education.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel