Kazakhstan, Armenia set to kick off efforts to establish direct air links soon

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 21. Kazakhstan and Armenia will soon begin work on establishing direct air links between the two countries, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told the media following talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Trend reports via the Kazakh president’s press service.

"One of the key priorities is to open direct air links between our two countries and organize air cargo transportation. Concrete plans are already in place, and the two sides will begin implementing them in the near future," Tokayev said.

Moreover, the president pointed out the golden opportunity for teamwork in the realms of digitalization and artificial intelligence.

"We have agreed to exchange experience in artificial intelligence, advanced technologies, and digital solutions, as well as discuss the prospects for joint projects. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expressed interest in the work of the largest IT startup tech park in the region, Astana Hub, and the artificial intelligence center Alem.ai. Next year, the TUMO International Educational Center of Armenia will open at Alem.ai in Astana," Tokayev added.

The discussions also covered the expansion of partnerships in key sectors such as industry, energy, agriculture, digitalization, construction, and others. Furthermore, they explored avenues for increasing cooperation in education and science.

Following the talks, Kazakhstan and Armenia elevated their bilateral relations to the level of strategic partnership, as outlined in the Joint Statement signed by the two countries. The countries also signed a series of intergovernmental and interagency agreements designed to enhance bilateral relations in diplomacy, trade, technology, culture, and education.

