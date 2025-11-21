Turkish official highlights communication’s dominance in country’s governance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20.​ Türkiye could provide recommendations on evaluation, monitoring, and crisis management for the Media Excellence Center, said Bora Bayraktar, head of the Strategic Communication and Crisis Management Department at the Communication Directorate of the Turkish Presidential Administration, Trend reports.

Speaking at a panel session titled "Strategic Communication and Crisis Management" held within the framework of the D-8 Media Forum, Bayraktar stated that communication occupies a leading position in Türkiye’s state governance.

“Crises include counterterrorism, natural disasters, and issues like the Russia-Ukraine war unfolding around our country. We operate around a model focused on information management, aiming to unite all relevant institutions under a unified communication approach. In crises, we structure our work accordingly. Scenario-based plans are developed, and we strive not to overlook communication channels around the country. Artificial intelligence is one of these channels. We also face misinformation and have a structured strategy to respond. We do our best to ensure transparent information flow and continuously monitor events through networks, sharing the collected data with relevant institutions.

In regional crises, we aim to communicate with other countries. Our AFAD institution takes measures against the consequences of natural disasters. As a NATO member, we work with partners to implement coordinated response measures,” he added.

