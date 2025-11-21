Foreign military attachés visit Azerbaijan's National Aviation Academy (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21.​ In accordance with the 2025 action plan, a visit to the National Aviation Academy was organized for the foreign countries’ military attachés accredited to Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense.

A total of 17 delegates from the military attaché offices representing 14 sovereign nations engaged in the visit.

At first, the guests were provided with detailed information about the establishment's history, stages of development, structure, and activities of the National Aviation Academy.

It was noted that since its establishment in the late 20th century, the National Aviation Academy has played an important role in providing qualified personnel for the country’s civil aviation field. Today, more than 3,000 students are studying at the academy in the bachelor’s and master’s programs.

The guests were informed that experienced professional pilots, dispatchers, engineers, and specialized experts actively participate in the academy’s teaching and training process, and they were also briefed on the scientific research carried out at the academy and the creative activities of its engineers and students.

Subsequently, inquiries posited by military attachés were addressed.

As part of the visit, the guests observed the operation of simulators, which fully replicate flight conditions, at the academy’s training center. The military attachés also toured the institution’s premises, Science-Production Association, Aviation History Museum, library, laboratories, sports complex, and classrooms in the academic buildings, as well as observed the educational process conducted with the students.

A photograph was captured at the end of the event.

