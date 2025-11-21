President of Turkmenistan set to drop by Kazakhstan for state visit

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 21. President of
Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov will pay a state visit to
Kazakhstan on November 24-25, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh
president.
"During the visit, high-level negotiations are scheduled to take
place, where the prospects for further strengthening the strategic
partnership between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan will be addressed,"
the statement noted.
In October 2024, President Tokayev undertook an official visit
to Turkmenistan. Following their discussions, Tokayev and President
Berdimuhamedov signed a Declaration aimed at reinforcing the bonds
of friendship and deepening the multifaceted strategic partnership
between the two nations.
Furthermore, members of the delegation signed several agreements
focused on expanding bilateral cooperation, including pacts on the
promotion and mutual protection of investments, strategic
collaboration in transport, logistics, and transit, as well as
agreements addressing joint efforts in combating crime, tourism
development, and other areas of cooperation.