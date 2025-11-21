Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
President of Turkmenistan set to drop by Kazakhstan for state visit

Kazakhstan Materials 21 November 2025 17:06 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Turkmen president's office

Madina Usmanova
ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 21. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan on November 24-25, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

"During the visit, high-level negotiations are scheduled to take place, where the prospects for further strengthening the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan will be addressed," the statement noted.

In October 2024, President Tokayev undertook an official visit to Turkmenistan. Following their discussions, Tokayev and President Berdimuhamedov signed a Declaration aimed at reinforcing the bonds of friendship and deepening the multifaceted strategic partnership between the two nations.

Furthermore, members of the delegation signed several agreements focused on expanding bilateral cooperation, including pacts on the promotion and mutual protection of investments, strategic collaboration in transport, logistics, and transit, as well as agreements addressing joint efforts in combating crime, tourism development, and other areas of cooperation.

