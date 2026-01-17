Turkmenistan mandates unified vehicle registration for commercial transport

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 17. Turkmenistan has mandated that all vehicles engaged in commercial passenger and cargo transportation be registered in a unified state register, which is maintained by the Ministry of Automobile Transport in both electronic and paper formats, Trend reports via the Ministry of Justice.

The regulation establishing the unified register was officially registered on January 13 and came into effect on January 8, 2026. This requirement applies to vehicles owned by both individuals and legal entities holding transport licenses, as well as those companies authorized to operate without a license under national law.

Vehicles registered in the system will be categorized into four types: passenger, cargo, special-purpose, and others. To initiate registration, carriers must submit a written application along with the necessary supporting documents to the Ministry of Automobile Transport, which will process the applications within 20 calendar days.

Upon successful registration, vehicle owners will be issued an official certificate confirming their inclusion in the unified register. For licensed carriers, the certificate will remain valid for the duration of the license, while for unlicensed operators, it will be issued for a minimum period of three years.