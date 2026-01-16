Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank names Zou Jiayi new president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Zou Jiayi began her first day as President and Chair of the Board of Directors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) on the bank’s 10th anniversary, pledging continuity and progress as she leads AIIB into its second decade, Trend reports.

Addressing staff, Zou said, “A better world can be built. Not merely imagined, but built – through practical cooperation, purposeful investment and development that improves people’s lives.” She added that her presidency would focus on delivering infrastructure that strengthens economies, protects the climate and nature, and expands opportunities across Asia and beyond.

Zou succeeds Jin Liqun, AIIB’s founding president, whose second five-year term concluded on January 15. She was elected by the bank’s Board of Governors in June 2025.

Founded in 2016, AIIB is a multilateral development bank dedicated to “Infrastructure for Tomorrow,” with sustainability at its core.

The bank has 111 approved members worldwide, a capital base of USD 100 billion, and a AAA credit rating from major international agencies. AIIB works with partners to mobilize capital and invest in infrastructure and productive sectors that foster sustainable economic growth and regional connectivity.