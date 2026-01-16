PASHA Holding announces the establishment of PASHA Financial Holding (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. As of 30 December 2025, PASHA Financial Holding, a new subsidiary of PASHA Holding, has officially commenced operations, Trend reports.

The primary objective of PASHA Financial Holding is to centrally manage the financial companies within PASHA Holding, as well as the investment portfolio across banking, insurance, fintech, and e-commerce sectors. Currently, companies operating under PASHA Financial Holding include PASHA Bank Azerbaijan, PASHA Bank Georgia, PASHA Bank Türkiye, the Bir ecosystem (Kapital Bank, Competo, and PashaPay), PASHA Insurance, PASHA Life, and PASHA Technology.

Commenting on the new organizational structure, Jalal Gasimov, Chief Executive Officer of PASHA Holding, stated: “The establishment of PASHA Financial Holding will enable a more agile, focused, and long-term value-driven management of our financial and related assets. This step marks an important milestone in the Holding’s strategic development journey.”

It should be noted that Farid Mammadov, who previously served as Deputy CEO of PASHA Holding and CEO of the Bir ecosystem, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of PASHA Financial Holding. “The key priority of PASHA Financial Holding is to strengthen synergies between finance- and technology-driven businesses and to enhance customer value and operational efficiency through innovative solutions.” - Farid Mammadov said. Alongside his new role, Mr. Mammadov will also continue to serve as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Bir ecosystem.

Under the new structure, PASHA Holding will operate through five sub-verticals. These include PASHA Financial Holding, covering the financial sector (banking, insurance, fintech, e-commerce, etc.); PASHA Real Estate Group, encompassing real estate, hospitality, and shopping mall management; AgroDairy, covering the agriculture sector; the Bravo supermarket chain; and the Ventures Group, which includes retail services, restaurant business, tourism, and entertainment.

Founded in 2006, PASHA Holding is one of the country’s largest private holding companies. It operates in the fields of finance, real estate, agriculture, supermarket chain management, retail services, and entertainment, and aims to contribute to improving living standards in the countries where it operates.