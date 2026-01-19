U.S. leads foreign money transfers to Georgia in December 2025
The data shows that while remittance volumes from several countries fluctuated, the U.S. maintained its position as the key contributor to Georgia’s foreign inflows.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy