Presidents of Russia and Iran address regional tensions and strategic co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian discussed regional tensions, diplomatic solutions, and strengthening strategic partnership during a recent telephone conversation, Trend reports via the Kremlin.

During the phone conversation, President Pezeshkian informed President Putin of Iran’s ongoing efforts to stabilize the domestic situation. The leaders underscored the urgency of swiftly de-escalating tensions not only within Iran but across the broader region, stressing that emerging challenges should be addressed solely through political dialogue and diplomatic means.

The presidents also reiterated their commitment to further bolstering the Russian-Iranian strategic partnership and advancing the practical execution of joint economic initiatives in various sectors.

The protests, which began in late December, were largely sparked by the sharp depreciation of the national currency, rising inflation, and other economic hardships. While casualty reports have circulated, the exact figures remain unverified.