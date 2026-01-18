Iran names channels of communication with U.S.

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. We have one official channel between Iran and the United States, namely the U.S. Interests Section in Tehran, which is handled by the Swiss Embassy. We also have an Interests Section in Washington, which is handled by Pakistan, spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Esmaeil Baghaei said, Trend reports.

"Apparently, every week we need to make a point about the existing channels between Iran and the United States, and that is that we have one official channel between Iran and the United States, namely the U.S. Interests Section in Tehran, which is handled by the Swiss Embassy. We also have an Interests Section in Washington, which is handled by Pakistan. In addition to this official channel, formal messages between Iran and the United States can be exchanged through it.

Other parties have also always tried to act as intermediaries between Iran and the United States, both countries in the region and outside the region. Naturally, under circumstances such as those we have faced in recent weeks, these countries also make use of their good offices and make efforts. The so-called “Witkoff–Araghchi” channel also remains in place. Whenever necessary, this channel is used as well," Baghaei said.