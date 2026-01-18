Azerbaijan's education ministry tenders for expertise in shaping digital solutions
The Department for Informatization of the Education System under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Science and Education has announced a tender for the modernization and sustainability of digital solutions. Proposals must be submitted by the specified deadline, with the tender packages to be opened at the same time.
