Iraq’s FM to visit Tehran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Iraq’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Fuad Hussein will visit Tehran, spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Esmaeil Baghaei said, Trend reports.

According to Baghaei, during this visit the Iraqi foreign minister will meet with Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Seyed Abbas Araghchi, as well as several other senior officials of the country.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson noted that during the visit, views will be exchanged on Iran-Iraq bilateral relations, as well as on regional and international developments.