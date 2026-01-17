Türkiye strengthens global AI readiness ranking - Oxford Insights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Oxford Insights, an international think tank, has published its new Government AI (Artificial Intelligence) Readiness Index 2025, ranking Türkiye 48th out of 195 countries, Trend reports via Oxford Insights.

The think tank's report presented Türkiye's key performance indicators across the index's main components: Policy Capacity (77.00), AI Infrastructure (51.08), Governance (68.18), Public Sector Adoption (77.59), Development & Diffusion (42.70), and Resilience (50.93).

Türkiye ranked 48th globally with a score of 58.10. The country continues to explore opportunities to increase AI adoption, but national strategic commitments made several years ago remain unfulfilled.

At the same time, Türkiye has a strong digital and innovation base, as well as other capabilities. One promising example is the introduction of a special technology visa for international digital and AI specialists.