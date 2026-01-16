Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
IPU VP Sevil Mikayilova, deputy speaker of Qatari Parliament hold meeting in Doha (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 16 January 2026 13:32 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Shura Council

Laman Zeynalova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16.​ Azerbaijani MP and Vice President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) from Azerbaijan Sevil Mikayilova met in Doha with Hamda Al Sulaiti, deputy speaker of Qatar’s Shura Council (parliament), Trend reports.

At the request of the Azerbaijani parliament speaker Sahiba Gafarova, Mikayilova visited Doha to attend the 298th session of the IPU Executive Committee held on January 13-14.

As part of the event, Hamda Al Sulaiti hosted a meeting at the Shura Council with Azerbaijan's representative to the IPU Sevil Mikayilova.

During the meeting, they discussed the current state of interparliamentary relations globally and the IPU’s priority areas of work. The sides also highlighted the strong ties between the parliaments of Azerbaijan and Qatar, noting that robust bilateral relations provide a solid foundation for advancing interparliamentary cooperation. Both sides emphasized the mutual support of Azerbaijan and Qatar within the framework of the IPU.

