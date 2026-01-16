China strengthens footprint in Georgia’s money transfer market
Photo: The Government of China
Money transfers from China to Georgia surged sharply in December, reflecting one of the fastest growth rates among source countries, according to data from the Georgian National Bank.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy