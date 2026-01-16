Azerbaijan paves way for minting cybersecurity center of excellence with Mastercard

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev and Mastercard's Vice Chairman and President of Strategic Growth Jon Huntsman discussed the creation of a cybersecurity center of excellence, the publication of Nabiyev on his X page says, Trend reports.

"During the meeting, we discussed opportunities for cooperation in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and digital development, as well as transit and transportation in general.

Furthermore, we exchanged views on the creation of a cybersecurity center of excellence in Baku," the minister noted.

Will be updated