Azerbaijani official slams double standards for undermining fairness in int'l advocacy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Policies of racism, violence, and discrimination implemented by the Indian government must be accurately conveyed to the international community, and relevant international organizations should respond to these issues fairly and impartially, said Abbas Abbasov, Executive Director of the Baku Initiative Group (BIG), Trend reports.

Speaking on the sidelines of the international conference titled “Racism and Violence Against Sikhs and Other Minorities in India: The Reality on the Ground” in Baku, Abbasov told reporters that, as an international non-governmental organization, the Baku Initiative Group will bring this issue to the agenda of the United Nations (UN), UN institutions, and other relevant international organizations.

On January 16, an international conference titled "Racism and Violence against Sikhs and Other National Minorities in India: The Reality on the Ground" commenced in Azerbaijan, organized by the Baku Initiative Group. The event discusses the Indian government's repressive policies against ethnic minorities and includes attendees such as Ramesh Singh Arora, Minister for Human Rights and Minorities of Punjab; influential Sikh representatives from various countries, scholars on human rights, and victims of discrimination. The focus is on systemic racial discrimination and violence by the Indian government, highlighting violations of international human rights treaties.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel