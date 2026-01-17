U.S. to impose tariffs on European goods

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. The United States will introduce new tariffs on imports from several European countries beginning February 1, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on his Truth Social account, Trend reports.

The announcement states that a 10% tariff will be applied to goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland. The rate is expected to rise to 25% from June 1.

Trump noted that the measures will remain in effect until a comprehensive agreement on the “purchase of Greenland” is reached, citing global security concerns.