BCG sounds alarm over cities' progress toward sustainable mobility goals for 2035

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. More than 90% of cities worldwide have set ambitious targets to improve urban mobility by 2035, focusing on a shift from private car use to sustainable modes such as public transport, cycling, and walking. However, a new study by global consulting firm Boston Consulting Group (BCG) reveals that cities are, on average, falling short of these targets by 10-15 percentage points, raising concerns about meeting their goals on time, Trend reports via the BCG.

BCG’s research indicates that, over the past decade, most cities have made only marginal progress in improving urban mobility, advancing by just 3 to 5 points. Given this slow pace, it seems unlikely that they will bridge the existing gaps within the necessary timeframe. The study underscores that, despite political commitment, urban authorities struggle to determine which initiatives will yield the greatest impact. Public resistance emerges as a significant obstacle, compounded by the fact that fewer than 50% of cities actively engage residents beyond basic online surveys.

These findings are part of the BCG City Mobility Compass: The Global Champions of Urban Mobility report, which analyzed data from 150 cities across more than 20 indicators, including road congestion, emissions, public transport accessibility, and surveys of over 50 city leaders.

Markus Hagenmaier, executive at BCG’s mobility innovation center and co-author of the report, emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating that cities simply do not have sufficient time to meet their targets. He warned that, at the current rate of progress, most cities will fall short of their mobility goals by 2035, with the anticipated shortfall ranging between 10 and 15 percentage points.

“Ambition alone will not suffice. The first step toward accelerated transformation is to gain a clear understanding of where a city is falling short and which actions will yield the most immediate and tangible results,” Hagenmaier noted.

The report also highlights cities that have stood out in advancing urban mobility. Among Mass-Transit Megacities, Singapore leads the way, followed by Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul, and London. In the category of Prosperous Innovation Centers, Utrecht ranks first, closely trailed by Helsinki, Vienna, Amsterdam, and Copenhagen.

In the category of Traditional Middleweights, Stockholm emerges as the leader, followed by Mannheim, Wellington, Tallinn, and Rotterdam. Among the Multimodal Metropolises, Berlin takes the top spot, with Barcelona, Madrid, Nanjing, and Beijing also ranking prominently.

In the realm of Private Transport Powerhouses, San Francisco leads the pack, outpacing New York, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sydney. Within the group of Developing Urban Giants, Kuala Lumpur ranks first, with Bangalore, Manila, Delhi, and Dhaka following closely.

Meanwhile, the cities from Central Asia and the Caspian region, including Baku, Tashkent, Almaty, and Istanbul, were not included in the BCG City Mobility Compass.

