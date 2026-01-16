Azerbaijan hosts farewell ceremony for National Hero Shahin Taghiyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. A farewell ceremony for the National Hero of Azerbaijan, Shahin Taghiyev, is being held at the Military Memorial Cemetery, Trend reports.

State and public representatives are participating in the ceremony.

Taghiyev, originally from Shusha, was born on February 3, 1949, in Tartar city. In 1969, he graduated from the Energy Technical School and was sent to the Udmurt region of Russia. Tagiyev, who worked in the energy and trade sectors in Russia and Azerbaijan since his youth, joined the National Liberation Movement in 1988. In 1991, the hero voluntarily participated in the Karabakh War and led the battles as a company commander with the rank of lieutenant. In 1992, he was appointed commander of the Gurtulush battalion, created on the basis of that unit, and demonstrated special courage in breaking through the enemy front in the Aghdara direction, as well as in the battles in the Tartar, Seysulan, Yarimja, and Levonarkh directions. He died on December 29 in Malmö, Sweden, after a long illness.

Taghiyev's body was brought to the homeland on the night of January 15 with the support and organization of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan.

