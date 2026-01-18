Central Bank of Azerbaijan calls for bids on Microsoft Windows 11 licenses
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has announced a tender for the purchase of Microsoft Windows 11 licenses. Participants are required to submit the necessary documents by the specified deadline, with the tender packages to be opened at the same time.
