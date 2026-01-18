Iran has not closed any foreign embassies in Tehran - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Iran has not closed any foreign embassies in Tehran, spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Esmaeil Baghaei said, Trend reports.

"Sometimes, with a single word or the way an event is described, one can give a different direction to an incident. There has been no shutdown. Due to internet outages, it is natural that many embassies and consulates would face difficulties. From the very first day, as you may recall, this issue was raised at the meeting of the honorable minister with ambassadors, and we sought to provide the necessary facilitation. This situation created certain problems for embassies, and also, due to the tensions and pressures imposed on the country, concerns emerged. Some diplomatic missions temporarily removed some of their personnel from Iran. The figures and names mentioned in this regard are highly exaggerated.

However, what we can state with confidence is that no embassy has been closed. Embassies continue their activities in Tehran as usual. Naturally, when an embassy temporarily does not have access to some of its personnel, disruptions may occur in the provision of its services.

We hope that, given the trend we are witnessing, those embassies that decided to relocate some of their diplomatic staff or temporarily have them leave Tehran will return, and the normal course of embassy activities will continue," Baghaei said.