Azerbaijani oil fetches higher price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, went up by $1.25, or 1.8%, on January 16 from the previous level, coming in at $70.54 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude grew by $1.09, or 1.63%, to $68.08 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude moved up by $1.2, or 3.41%, to $36.34 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $1.45, or 2.19%, to $67.76 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

