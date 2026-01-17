Severe unrest in Iran causes widespread destruction - Embassy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Recent events in Iran have led to extensive damage to both public and private property, Trend reports, citing the Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan.

Numerous food service establishments, government buildings, and police stations were burned and rendered unusable. Private homes and apartments were also targeted, and in some cities nearly 200 commercial establishments were destroyed. Business owners who refused to close their stores faced threats of physical violence and arson.

Emergency response vehicles were heavily affected, with 53 fire trucks and 180 ambulances destroyed. In the capital, 26 bank branches and 25 mosques were looted and set on fire, while fires damaged 53 mosques across the country.

Reports indicate that civilians attempting to transport the wounded to hospitals were attacked, with gunmen opening fire at close range, killing 11 people. Authorities also seized over 1,300 firearms and ammunition from armed individuals involved in the unrest.