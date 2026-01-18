Turkmenistan's ATM network fuels growth in cashless transactions
The volume of cashless operations through ATMs in Turkmenistan rose compared to the previous period, reflecting steady growth in the use of electronic payment systems.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy