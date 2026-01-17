Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 17 January 2026 11:00 (UTC +04:00)
Iran detains dozen figures behind Gilan Province unrest

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Iranian authorities have detained 50 protest leaders in the northern Gilan Province amid ongoing nationwide unrest, the province's Police Chief General Hossein Hasanpour, told reporters, Trend reports.

Speaking to local media, Hasanpour stated that all those who have taken part in the recent unrest across the country are being identified and detained.

He added that the total number of people detained in Gilan Province has exceeded 1,500.

The protests, which began in late December, were largely sparked by the sharp depreciation of the national currency, rising inflation, and other economic hardships. While casualty reports have circulated, the exact figures remain unverified.

