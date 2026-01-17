Uzbekistan reveals wide footprint of Kazakh business

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 17. A total of 1,199 enterprises with the participation of Kazakh capital were operating in Uzbekistan as of December 1, 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Committee show that these enterprises are present across a wide range of sectors. The largest number operates in the sales sector (492 companies), followed by other types of activities (263), industry (129), and information and communication (127).

In addition, 82 enterprises are engaged in construction, while 39 companies operate in accommodation and food services. The transportation and storage sector accounts for 33 enterprises, and 21 companies are active in agriculture, forestry, and fisheries. A smaller number of enterprises are involved in healthcare and social services (13).

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s trade turnover with Kazakhstan reached $4.3 billion from January through November 2025, marking an increase of about 13.2% compared to the $3.8 billion recorded in the same period of 2024.