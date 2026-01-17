Iranian FM brainstorm current situation in country with Pakistani counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. The Foreign Minister of Iran, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, and his Pakistani counterpart, Mohammad Ishaq Dar, held talks on the current situation in Iran, Trend reports via the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

The ministers exchanged views on regional issues.

During the conversation, the Pakistani minister expressed his hope for the continuation of peace and stability.

The officials agreed to continue bilateral consultations on mutual interest issues.

On January 13, the foreign ministers of Iran and Pakistan also held a phone conversation.

The protests, which erupted in late December in Iran, were primarily triggered by the sharp depreciation of the national currency, escalating inflation, and various other economic hardships. While casualty reports have been circulating, the exact figures remain undisclosed.