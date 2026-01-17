Turkmenistan to establish interagency group to simplify trade procedures

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 17. Turkmenistan plans to establish an interagency working group aimed at streamlining trade procedures, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The initiative was announced by Deputy Prime Minister Nokerguly Atagulyyev during a Cabinet of Ministers meeting. A new institutional framework will be established under the Asia-Pacific Agreement on Trade Facilitation, to which Turkmenistan has recently acceded. Comparable national committees are already operational in other member countries.

Turkmenistan’s participation in the Facilitation of Cross-border Paperless Trade in Asia was formalized with the adoption of a resolution on April 2, 2022, during the 17th session of the Mejlis of the Milli Gengesh.

The framework agreement, administered by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), seeks to modernize trade practices by promoting the adaptation of regional single-window systems. This initiative is expected to enhance the efficiency and transparency of international trade across the region.