OPEC sees China’s economic growth remaining solid through 2026-2027
Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Economic strategies, encompassing public expenditure and capital allocation, are anticipated to reinforce stability in the market despite limited consumer outlays.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy