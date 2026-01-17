WUF13 Coordinator shares Azerbaijan's experience in global housing crisis solution (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, National Coordinator of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Anar Guliyev shared Azerbaijan's experience in solving the global housing crisis, one of the most pressing challenges of modern times, at a panel discussion dedicated to joint approaches to the challenge, within the 35th High-Level Meeting of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center in Geneva, the committee told Trend.

During the panel discussion, it was underscored that climate change, forced migration, and demographic shifts have positioned housing at the forefront of the urban development agenda.

In this context, Guliyev emphasized the critical need to view housing not as a standalone issue, but as an integral pillar supporting the creation of safe, inclusive, and sustainable cities and settlements.

The committee chairman further shared insights from Azerbaijan’s experience in affordable housing development, highlighting the country's efforts in the reconstruction of the Karabakh and East Zangezur regions. He elaborated on the application of the "Build Back Better" principle, coupled with transformative approaches, which have been instrumental in facilitating the return of displaced populations to their homeland.

He noted that the current challenges in the field of housing cannot be solved by any country alone. In this regard, he emphasized the importance of international cooperation and invited his colleagues to participate in the WUF13, which will be held in Baku on May 17-22, 2026.

