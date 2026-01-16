Azerbaijan extends telecommunication reach to Aghdam and Kalbajar’s settled areas

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, January 16. Settled residential areas in the Aghdam and Kalbajar districts have been provided with modern telecommunications services as part of Azerbaijan’s post-conflict reconstruction efforts, Aztelekom LLC's press secretary Alida Mustafayeva told Trend.

Mustafayeva noted that the work is being carried out by Aztelekom Limited Liability Company (Aztelekom LLC), a subsidiary of AZCON Holding, within the framework of the “First State Program on the Great Return to the Liberated Territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” approved by a relevant decree of President Ilham Aliyev. As part of the ongoing activities, the city center of Aghdam, the villages of Sarijali, Kangarli, and Khidirli, as well as populated settlements and operating business entities in the Kalbajar district, have been connected to telecommunications services, with modern equipment installed across the areas.

According to the spokesperson, telecommunications services, including internet access, now cover a total of 974 households and 23 business entities in the Aghdam district, as well as 121 households and 22 business entities in the Kalbajar district.

“With the application of GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Network) technology, subscribers, both households and business entities, are provided with high-speed internet, along with bundled services such as ‘internet plus telephony,’ ‘internet plus television (two-in-one),’ and ‘internet plus telephony plus television (three-in-one),’” she said.

She added that citizens can apply for these services by calling Aztelekom’s call center at "170," contacting the Aghdam branch located in the Guzanli settlement, the Kalbajar branch in the district center, or by submitting a request through the company’s official website.

