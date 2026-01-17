Media accreditation for 13th session of World Urban Forum now open

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. The United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) invites journalists, broadcasters and media professionals to apply for accreditation to cover the thirteenth session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Trend reports.

The Forum will take place from 17 to 22 May 2026 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Convened by UN-Habitat and co-organized with the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan, WUF13 will explore how cities can drive solutions for adequate housing, inclusion and climate resilience. The theme of the thirteenth session is “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities.”

Location: WUF13 will take place at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

What journalists and broadcasters can expect:

Access to high-profile speakers for interviews and commentary.

Dedicated media zones for live broadcasts and remote reporting.

Behind-the-scenes access to critical sessions and discussions.

Press briefings with national and local governments and UN officials.

Opportunities to engage with exhibitors of innovative urban solutions.

Accreditation process

All media must be accredited through UN-Habitat’s registration system. Applications submitted by email or post will not be processed.

Accreditation process:

Go to the registration portal. Find World Urban Forum 13 (WUF13). If you have an account, log in with your email and password. If you do not have an account, create an account, select “Media” in the partner type. Upload the required documents and submit your application.

All media accreditation applications will be reviewed. Once approved, applicants will receive an acknowledgement letter confirming their media accreditations for WUF13.

Eligibility

Media accreditation is reserved for professional journalists and media personnel (print, photo, radio, TV, film, news agencies, and online media) representing a bona fide media organization legally registered in a UN Member State.

Required documentation:

Government-issued photo ID (passport for international media; national ID card or passport for Azerbaijani nationals). Proof of professional status (one of the following):

Valid press card, or

A letter of assignment (see criteria below)

Recent samples of published work (links or PDFs) International media representatives who are accredited in Azerbaijan by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan should upload their local press ID card. For freelancers: a letter of assignment from a recognized outlet is required

Letter of assignment criteria: