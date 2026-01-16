Boston Consulting highlights rising gaps in urban mobility and accessibility

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. A recent study by global consulting firm Boston Consulting Group (BCG) has revealed significant differences in urban mobility levels, even among cities of similar size, Trend reports.

The findings highlight that cities heavily reliant on private cars are falling behind in mobility and transport access.

According to BCG, in cities with populations over 3 million, where car dependence is highest, carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions for a 10-minute trip are more than double those in metropolitan areas with well-developed public transport systems.

"Residents in these cities also spend roughly 40 hours more annually commuting. The analysis showed a strong correlation between lower car dependence and better mobility outcomes," the company reports.

The report warns that developing urban areas are facing declining transport accessibility and looming capacity shortages. Without additional investments, access to public transport in these cities could drop by 15 percentage points by 2040. At the same time, with growing populations, rail transport capacity per resident could decline by up to 25–30%.

BCG also noted that traditional mid-sized cities lag in active mobility, with 43% lower bicycle use, 36% shorter cycling lanes, and 55% fewer shared transport options like car-sharing per 1,000 residents compared to innovative urban centers.

