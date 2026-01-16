Tajikistan’s UNESCO commission lays down roadmap for initiatives in 2026

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 16. Tajikistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs reviewed the National Commission for UNESCO's work plan for 2026 on January 15, Trend reports via Tajik MFA.

The work plan was thoroughly examined and deliberated upon during the annual meeting of the National Commission for UNESCO.

The session was presided over by Sirojiddin Muhriddin, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the National Commission for UNESCO of the Republic of Tajikistan.

Throughout the meeting, a comprehensive report detailing the Commission’s activities in 2025 was presented. Participants engaged in discussions on a range of topics, including the organization of international events under UNESCO’s auspices, the preparation of nomination dossiers, and the strengthening of collaborative ties with UNESCO member states.