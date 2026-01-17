Azerbaijan amends minimum wage concept through new legislation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. The concept of minimum wage in the legislation of Azerbaijan has been improved, Trend reports.

This issue is reflected in the law on amendments to the Labor Code, approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

Previously, the minimum wage was considered a social norm that determined the lowest level of monthly wages for unskilled labor and services by legislation.

According to the law, the minimum wage will be considered a social norm that determines the lowest level of monthly wages for unskilled labor and services in accordance with the needs of workers and their families, taking into account the requirements of economic development in the country, productivity, average monthly wages, purchasing power of the currency, the amount of social benefits, the subsistence minimum level for main socio-demographic groups, and increasing and maintaining the employment level.