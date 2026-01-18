Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 55.7515 manat ($32.79), or 0.7%, over the week, Trend reports.
The weighted average price of one ounce of gold increased by 257.3936 manats, or 3.4%, compared to the previous week, to 7816.2362 manats.
|
Gold ounce value change
|
January 5
|
7,488 manat ($4,404)
|
January 12
|
7,766 manat ($4,567)
|
January 6
|
7,594 manat ($4,466)
|
January 13
|
7,815 manat ($4,596)
|
January 7
|
7,589 manat ($4,463)
|
January 14
|
7,871 manat ($4,629)
|
January 8
|
7,532 manat ($4,429)
|
January 15
|
7,805 manat ($4,590)
|
January 9
|
7,588 manat ($4,462)
|
January 16
|
7,822 manat ($4,600)
|
Average weekly rate
|
7,558 manat ($4,445)
|
Average weekly rate
|
7,816 manat ($4,596)
This week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 12.6271 manats or 8.9%. The weighted average price of an ounce of silver was 149.13732 manats, which is 17.2058 manats or 13% more than the previous week.
|
|
January 5
|
128.3 manat ($75.4)
|
January 12
|
141.8 manat ($83.4)
|
January 6
|
133.7 manat ($78.6)
|
January 13
|
145.7 manat ($85.6)
|
January 7
|
135.3 manat ($79.5)
|
January 14
|
154.3 manat ($90.7)
|
January 8
|
131.9 manat ($77.5)
|
January 15
|
149.2 manat ($87.7)
|
January 9
|
130.2 manat ($76.5)
|
January 16
|
154.5 manat ($90.8)
|
Average weekly rate
|
131.9 manat ($77.5)
|
Average weekly rate
|
149.1 manat ($87.6)
The price of one ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased by 4.9045 manats, or 0.1%. The weighted average price of one ounce of platinum increased by 131.3981 manats, or 3.4%, compared to the previous week, to 4,003,585 manats.
|
Platinum ounce value change
|
January 5
|
3,731 manat ($2,194)
|
January 12
|
3,992 manat ($2,347)
|
January 6
|
3,964 manat ($2,331)
|
January 13
|
3,954 manat ($2,325)
|
January 7
|
3,972 manat ($2,336)
|
January 14
|
4,140 manat ($2,434)
|
January 8
|
3,867 manat ($2,274)
|
January 15
|
3,933 manat ($2,313)
|
January 9
|
3,824.manat ($2,249)
|
January 16
|
3,997 manat ($2,350)
|
Average weekly rate
|
3,872 manat ($2,277)
|
Average weekly rate
|
4,003 manat ($2,354)
During the week, the price of one ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 189,074 manats, or 5.9%. The weighted average price of one ounce of palladium increased by 138.3647 manats, or 4.7%, compared to the previous week, to 3,109.1844 manats.
|
Palladium ounce value change
|
January 5
|
2,844 manat ($1,672)
|
January 12
|
3,187 manat ($1,874)
|
January 6
|
2,969 manat ($1,746)
|
January 13
|
3,094 manat ($1,819)
|
January 7
|
3,012 manat ($1,771)
|
January 14
|
3,240 manat ($1,905)
|
January 8
|
2,977 manat ($1,750)
|
January 15
|
3,024 manat ($1,778)
|
January 9
|
3,049 manat ($1,793)
|
January 16
|
2,998 manat ($1,763)
|
Average weekly rate
|
2,970 manat ($1,746)
|
Average weekly rate
|
3,109 manat ($1,828)
