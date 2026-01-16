Turkmenistan, Armenia discuss trade and investment cooperation

Photo: The embassy of Armenia in Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 16. Turkmenistan and Armenia held talks on bilateral trade, opportunities for economic development, business conditions in both countries, and prospects for attracting foreign investment, Trend reports via the Embassy of Armenia in Turkmenistan.

During a business meeting in the capital of Armenia, representatives from both nations' governments and businesses gathered to discuss the matters at hand.

The event featured B2B negotiations between Turkmen and Armenian companies, focusing on prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation. Entities engaged in the textile and food processing sectors, agricultural operations, pharmaceutical developments, transport and logistics frameworks, jewelry production, and tourism initiatives participated in the meeting.

