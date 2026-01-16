UK's charity rep calls for urgent global support for minority communities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. The greatest need at this time is for the international community to stand with communities that have become minorities, Avanvi Singh, a representative of a charity organization operating in the UK, told reporters on the sidelines of the “Racism and Violence Against Sikhs and Other Minorities in India: The Reality on the Ground” international conference in Baku today, Trend reports.

He noted that these minorities exist not only in India but also in various parts of the world.

"Therefore, the international community has a great responsibility and duty. We must make our voices heard, whether through the media or other platforms," Singh said.

He stressed that the conference, initiated by the Baku Initiative Group, is very positive and necessary.

"This creates a space for us for open dialogue. I think this is the first time in Baku that you are getting to know our history, past, and struggles in this way," the organization representative added.