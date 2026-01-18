Kazakhstan adopts its first AI law

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. A law on artificial intelligence has entered into force in Kazakhstan, Trend reports citing Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The document classifies systems related to neural networks by level of risk. The most dangerous ones - those used in government bodies and critical sectors - have been equated to state systems in terms of cybersecurity requirements.

The law also prohibits the use of AI for manipulation, discrimination, emotion recognition without consent, exploitation of people’s vulnerabilities, and the creation of prohibited content.

Content, goods, and services created using AI must be labeled. Copyright is recognized only if there is a human creative contribution; prompts are also protected by law.