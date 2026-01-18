Deadly fire engulfs shopping mall in Pakistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. At least three people were killed and seven others injured in a major fire at the Gul Plaza shopping mall in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi, Trend reports.

According to the publication, the fire broke out on the ground floor of the shopping center, which is located in a densely populated area, and rapidly spread throughout the building. Several people were trapped on the upper floors as the blaze intensified.

Emergency services said that six fire crews were dispatched to the scene, though the situation remains critical.

Preliminary reports indicate that the fire was caused by a short circuit in one of the stores. Law enforcement agencies have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.