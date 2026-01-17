Kazakhstan, China's Guoyou Materials discuss progress on Kuryk port complex project

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 17. Asset Tuyakbayev, Director of the Projects Department at Kazakh Invest, and the leadership of China's Guoyou Materials Group review the current status of the multifunctional port complex construction project at Kazakhstan's Kuryk port, Trend reports via Kazakh Invest.

The project aims to establish a modern transshipment hub on the eastern coast of the Caspian Sea, incorporating advanced technological and digital solutions. This complex is viewed as a pivotal element in developing a sustainable sea-rail logistics corridor connecting China - Caspian Sea - Caucasus - Europe, which is part of the wider initiative to expand the Middle Corridor.

The initial phase of the complex's construction is estimated to require an investment of approximately $300 million, with total project costs across all phases potentially reaching up to $1.1 billion. Upon completion, the project is expected to generate 800 permanent jobs, in addition to 1,500 temporary positions during the construction period. The operational launch of the complex is projected for 2028.

The infrastructure to be developed includes seven berths, comprehensive warehousing and logistics facilities, as well as railway and road access routes. Moreover, the incorporation of advanced digital cargo management systems, such as Terminal Operating Systems (TOS) and Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) integration, will significantly enhance operational efficiency. The first phase of the port is anticipated to handle an annual throughput of 180,000 TEUs of container cargo, 180,000 vehicles, and 2-3 million tons of bulk cargo. Construction is expected to commence later this year.