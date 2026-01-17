Nizami Ganjavi International Center announces date of 13th Global Baku Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17.​ The date of the 13th Global Baku Forum has been announced, Nizami Ganjavi International Center's publication on X page said, Trend reports.

According to the center, the event will take place in Baku on March 12-14, 2026.

The forum is expected to bring together over 400 international guests.

The Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) hosted the 12th annual Global Baku Forum in 2025, an event that brought together government leaders, key figures from the public and private sectors, Nobel laureates, and representatives of civil society.

Over the years, the forum has emerged as a premier platform in Eastern Europe, the South Caucasus, Central Asia, and the Middle East. It provides a unique opportunity for distinguished experts to engage in discussions on global challenges and collaborate on strategies to foster cooperation, peace, and sustainable development.