Opening of another Azerbaijan House and Sunday school takes place in Germany (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. The opening of another Azerbaijan House and an Azerbaijani Sunday school attached to it took place in the German city of Stuttgart, Trend reports citing the press service of the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora of Azerbaijan.

The opening ceremony was attended by Chairman of the State Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Work with the Diaspora Fuad Muradov, Adviser to the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Federal Republic of Germany Samir Rzayev, Consul General of Türkiye in Stuttgart Makbule Kocak Kacar, compatriots living in various European countries and in different cities of Germany, heads of a number of Azerbaijan Houses abroad, and representatives of the local community.

Chairwoman of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Germany Gunay Mirzoyeva presented a report on the activities of the center, which consolidates Azerbaijani compatriots living there, as well as on the work of the Board of the Alliance of Azerbaijanis of Germany.

Chairman of the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora Fuad Muradov spoke about the modern diaspora policy implemented under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev and the diversification of joint activities with the diaspora, noting that Azerbaijan Houses and Sunday schools have been opened in various countries around the world. He also congratulated compatriots on the opening of another Azerbaijan House and the Sunday school attached to it, describing this as clear evidence of the care of the Azerbaijani state for Azerbaijanis living abroad.

The opening ceremony continued with an artistic program.

Currently 32 Azerbaijan Houses operate in 20 countries around the world, including the one opened in Stuttgart. At the same time, more than 90 Azerbaijani Sunday schools function in 24 countries. Some operate within Azerbaijan Houses, others at diaspora organizations and cultural centers, or independently. The State Committee for Work with the Diaspora provides each Azerbaijani Sunday school with textbooks and teaching aids. Compatriots, as well as foreigners who love Azerbaijan, use the services of Azerbaijan Houses and Sunday schools free of charge. It should also be added that, in accordance with the recommendations of the head of state, the number of Azerbaijani Sunday schools is increasing and the scope of their activities is expanding.